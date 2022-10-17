Horses jump into their 76th year at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

From October 13 to 23, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show saddles up at the Pa. Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Horse Show is jumping into full gear Monday, after wrapping up junior competitions this past weekend.

Riders must qualify in order to compete in this 10-day event at the Farm Show Complex, and it is considered to be one of the largest and most prestigious horse shows in the country.

The show officials said that they give sponsors excellent exposure to exhibitors from around the globe, and also spectators from the mid-Atlantic region.

Susie Shirk, executive director of the show, said what makes this event so special is the people that she sees coming every year.

"It's like a family reunion," Shirk said. "We come to get together, catch up on old times, and we work some long days, but we do get together and it's really fun to be with this group of people."

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show said its 10-day event benefits the city of Harrisburg, making an economic impact of $10 million annually.

This year's show is celebrating its 76th year, and is offering free admission to guests for the majority of its events. The show will also will feature top equestrian sports, dozens of vendors, a three-day college and educational fair, a family fun day, and more.

A full list of events and competitions can be found here.