Congratulations! Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis and Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis are expecting their first baby

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis announced Saturday in a tweet that he and his wife, Blayre Holmes Davis, are expecting their first child--a baby girl!



"We're thrilled to announced that our family is growing!" the dad-to-be tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday. "We are so excited to welcome our baby girl to our family this September."



Governor Josh Shapiro congratulated the couple in a tweet saying, "Lori and I cannot wait to welcome the newest member of the Shapiro-Davis Administration. Congratulations, Blayre and Austin. We couldn't be more thrilled for you both to become parents."



Davis, 33, is the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania's history.

Prior to becoming the youngest lieutenant governor in the country---Davis was a state representative for the 35th District that covers parts of Allegheny County.



