$100,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at Dauphin County Turkey Hill

The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (9-25-27-53-66) and the Powerball 5 to win the prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Dauphin County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for Monday night's drawing, the Lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (9-25-27-53-66) and the red Powerball 5 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill in Oberlin, the Lottery said. The store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 43,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 10,200 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,900 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.