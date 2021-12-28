Pennsylvania Lottery announces Valentine's Day-themed Second Chance Drawing

The A Dozen Roses drawing is the Lottery’s third annual Valentine’s Day-themed Second-Chance Drawing that features Scratch-Off and Fast Play games.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week its A Dozen Roses Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $260,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.

This is the Lottery’s third annual Valentine’s Day-themed Second-Chance Drawing that features Scratch-Off and Fast Play games, the agency said.

Between now and Feb. 17, 2022, players may enter any non-winning Love 2 Win, My Lucky Valentine and Perfect Match Scratch-Off tickets. Players who enter these tickets have a chance to win one of 10 top prizes of $12,000, one of five prizes of $4,000, one of 14 prizes of $1,000, one of 10 prizes of $100, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Then starting Jan. 4, 2022, players may enter the following non-winning Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance Drawing: Lucky in Love, Cupcake Cash and Bee Mine.

Players who enter these tickets have a chance to win one of five top prizes of $12,000, one of five prizes of $4,000, one of 14 prizes of $1,000, one of 10 prizes of $100, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Love 2 Win and Lucky in Love will award five entries each, My Lucky Valentine and Cupcake Cash will award two entries each, and Perfect Match and Bee Mine will award one entry each.

A 12X entry multiplier will be randomly awarded, the Lottery said.

Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using the Lottery's Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information.