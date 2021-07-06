Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from our Price of Politics series that aired in May 2021.
Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences.
They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget.
The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus.
Meanwhile, there's also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation.
Election legislation is also a top priority, but deep partisan differences make its passage uncertain.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants a $1.3 billion boost to public school aid, about a 20% increase.