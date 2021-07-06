x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from our Price of Politics series that aired in May 2021.

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences. 

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget. 

The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus. 

Meanwhile, there's also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid. 

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation. 

Election legislation is also a top priority, but deep partisan differences make its passage uncertain. 

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants a $1.3 billion boost to public school aid, about a 20% increase.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.