Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from our Price of Politics series that aired in May 2021.

Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences.

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up their work for an on-time budget.

The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus.

Meanwhile, there's also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation.

Election legislation is also a top priority, but deep partisan differences make its passage uncertain.