Pennsylvania is the nation's 16th most-sinful state, according to new study

The personal finance website Wallethub ranks the Keystone State among the nation's most sinful according to metrics like anger and hatred, jealousy, and greed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Whether it's excessive drinking, gambling addiction, or a passion for adult entertainment websites, every state in the union has its share of vices.

A recent survey by the personal finance website Wallethub ranked the Most Sinful States in the U.S., using seven key dimensions ranked by 47 weighted metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale -- with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.

The seven dimensions in the rankings were: 1.) Anger and Hatred, 2.) Jealousy, 3.) Excesses and Vices, 4.) Greed, 5.) Lust, 6.) Vanity, and 7.) Laziness.

Each state has its own distinctive sin, according to Wallethub; Michgian, for example, has the worst drug problem, while Nevada leads the nation in gambling addiction.

Pennsylvania checks in at a robust No. 16 on the list, trailing the top five sinful states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, California, and Georgia.

The nation's least-sinful states, according to Wallethub, are Vermont, Wyoming, Idaho, Maine, and New Hampshire.

The Keystone State scored a 45.10 on the "Vice Index."

Its scores across the seven dimensions used in the Wallethub rankings are:

Anger and Hatred: 33

Jealousy: 35

Excesses and Vices: 26

Greed: 32

Lust: 18

Vanity: 5

Laziness: 22

The Anger and Hatred metric measures factors like the number of violent crimes per capita, sex offenders per capita, bullying rate, and hate incidents and hate groups per capita, among other things.

Jealously measures the number of thefts and fraud cases per capita, while excesses and vices ranked each state's share of obese adults, rate of excessive drinking, number of fast food restaurants per capita, marijuana and opioid use per capita, and drug-overdose deaths.