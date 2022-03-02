State announces new delivery models for hospitals to increase access to quality care

The Department of Health says rural hospitals are having difficulty recruiting and retaining staff, specifically in inpatient and surgical services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced on Wednesday three new delivery models that hospitals can use to increase patient access to care across the state.

"The primary purpose of these innovative delivery models is to provide options to help preserve and increase access to safe, high quality care in areas that would otherwise be medially underserved," explained Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health.

Klinepeter says rural hospitals are having difficulty recruiting and retaining staff specifically in inpatient and surgical services.

In response, the state introduced these three models:

Outpatient Emergency Department: An outpatient location that only offers emergency services outside of hospital.

Micro Hospital: Acute care hospital that offers emergency services with at least 10 inpatient beds.

Tele-Emergency Department: 24/7 emergency care for patients via telephone.

Klinepeter says these models are all safe, cost-effective options to help our hospitals.

"These models will be subject to eligibility criteria that includes patient volume, geographic location and minimum staffing and services," she said.

Any hospitals interested in adding on these services are asked to review the DOH's eligibility requirements online.