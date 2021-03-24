The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission will begin reopening sites across the state on April 30

Operating schedules will vary by site and all visitors must wear face masks and practice social distancing. Sites will also be operating at limited capacity.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission announced today that it will begin reopening state-owned historic sites and museums on April 30.

Among the sites reopening is The State Museum of Pennsylvania, the non-profit museum in Harrisburg known for preserving and interpreting the history of the Commonwealth.

Other safety measures being taken include hand sanitizing, and increased cleaning and disinfecting of "high-touch" surfaces like doorknobs, railings, benches, countertops, and more.

Although some spaces will open at the end of next month, no events, gatherings, exhibit openings, or facility rentals will be allowed. School groups will be able to visit these sites again in the fall.