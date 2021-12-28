x
Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission now accepting applications for Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program

The grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania.
Credit: AP
Shown is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker for Revolutionary War Gen. Anthony Wayne in Paoli, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. A recent review of all 2,500 markers the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission had been installing for more than a century, faced a fresh round of questions about just whose stories were being told on the state's roadsides, and the language used to tell them. The increased scrutiny that has focused on factual errors, inadequate historical context and racist or otherwise inappropriate references, prompting the state to remove two markers, revise two and order new text for two others so far. The changes have become grist for the political mill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced it is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program.

The grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization, the PHMC said.

The grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund. 

A total of $2.5 million has been set aside for this program, increased from recent years due to the program's continued popularity, the PHMC said.

Two categories of grants – construction and planning – are available for historic resources in Pennsylvania that are listed, or eligible for listing, in the National Register of Historic Places. 

Applicants may apply for only one type of grant.

Keystone Historic Preservation Construction Grants are available for rehabilitation, preservation and restoration activities for historic resources that are publicly accessible and under nonprofit or local government ownership. Construction grants are available between $5,000 and $100,000 and require a 50/50 cash match. 

Prospective applicants for capital projects should attend a PHMC webinar on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM. To register, please visit https://keystone_construction_grant_webinar_2021.eventbrite.com.

Keystone Historic Preservation Project Grants are available for planning and development initiatives that enhance historic preservation in communities. Project grant applications may include municipal planning initiatives focusing on historic resources or may be used to meet building- or project-specific planning goals. 

Project grants are available between $5,000 and $25,000 and require a 50/50 cash match. Prospective applicants for the project grants may opt for the Thursday, January 20, 2022, program at 11:00 AM. To register, please visit  https://keystone_planning_grant_webinar_2021.eventbrite.com

Recordings of the webinar series will be available on the PHMC’s PA Trails of History YouTube channel

Applications are due March 1, 2022. 

Grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process and are contingent on the availability of funds.

