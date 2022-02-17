Harrisburg NAACP chimes in as Pennsylvania revises historical markers

After complaints of racism and factual errors, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is taking a closer look at its markers across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians can spot historical markers at almost any place that holds significance throughout the state whether it be a park, government building, cemetery or hospital.

"Historical markers are incredibly important to Pennsylvania because they mark the people, place and things that happen in Pennsylvania [and] that are unique to a particular town," said Howard Pollman of the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission. "They really allow people to celebrate their history."

In 2019, following nationwide protests for racial justice, the language and authors of some historical markers came into question. It has become a concern for many African Americans.

"The issue here is who's telling that history," said Joseph Robinson, an Executive Committee Member of the Harrisburg NAACP. "Who is it? His story."

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC), which is responsible for the statewide marker program, announced a reviewal process for all 2,500 plaques in its catalogue.

In a statement, the commission said:

"PHMC recognizes that some markers, especially decades-old markers that we have inherited from organizations that no longer exist, may contain outdated cultural references which must be addressed."

Historian Calobe Jackson, who has been studying Harrisburg's culture for more than a decade, is in favor of the decision.

"It's a good idea because the language they may have used was important language at the time, but times have changed and words have changed," said Jackson.

However, not everyone likes the move.

In the October 2021 issue of Pennsylvania's "City & State" magazine, Pennsylvania Representative Park Wentling wrote an opinion article titled "Pennsylvania's history should reflect facts, not ideology." Wentling said that historical markers are seen as a "point of pride" but "over the last year, something troubling has been occurring in relation to these points of state and community pride: they are falling victim to revisionist history driven by woke cancel culture."

To date, the commission has removed two markers because of factual errors, The Forbes Road plaque at Point State Park in Pittsburgh and the Woodrow Wilson plaque on Bryn Mawr's college campus.

Only two markers, both in Fulton County, have been revised and re-installed.

"You have to be diligent and look at it from more perspective," said Robinson.