Game Commission, HD on Tap present Black Bear Cam, where fans can watch bear cubs grow in their den

The camera streams 24 hours a day, watching a mother bear raise her cubs in a den under the deck of a home in Pike County, Pa.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Calling all animal lovers: Black Bear Cam, a streaming camera set up at a bear's den in Pike County, is live and streaming for 2023, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said on its Facebook page.

The mother bear and her cubs set up shop under the deck of a residence in the northeastern Pennsylvania county, the Game Commission said.

"Being under a residential deck is not an unusual denning situation for this region of the state," the Game Commission said. "The sow and cubs are generally not a threat to the residents, nor are the bears affected by the normal human activity around this home.

"When she leaves with the cubs, she will most likely head out to the large, wooded area behind the home where she'll find a place to teach the cubs to climb and search for food."

In the meantime, animal lovers can watch the bears thanks to a top-notch camera with audio and infrared illumination provided and powered by HDOnTap. The camera is controlled remotely and can pan, tilt and, zoom, according to the Game Commission.

Black bears generally raise one litter every two years. Litter sizes range from one to five, with three most frequent in Pennsylvania.

Females give birth in January while in the winter den. Newborns are covered with fine dark hair, through which their pink skin shows. At birth, they are about nine inches long and weigh 10 to 16 ounces. Their eyes open after about six weeks.

