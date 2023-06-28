Pennsylvania fire officials warn residents about firework injuries

Pennsylvania fire officials talk about preventive measures to stay safe with fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fireworks will be lighting up the sky on 4th of July weekend.

But, fire officials in south central Pennsylvania wanted to warn residents about the rise of firework injuries they are seeing across the country.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania fire officials held a press conference at the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum to educate the public about safety measures when handling fireworks.

Back in 2017, House Bill 542 loosened restrictions on fireworks that could be purchased and how they could be used.

Chief Brian Enterline, of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, said that this law increased the use of consumer-grade fireworks and may have increased the amount of injuries and accidents.

Enterline said he wants the public to be smart when handling fireworks, and keep themselves, their families and others in mind.

He also wanted to remind Pennsylvanians they must be at least 18 years old to purchase consumer fireworks. Enterline said while House Bill 542 loosened some restrictions, there are still prohibitions.

This includes using fireworks:

(1) On private property or on public property, including, but not limited to, streets, parking lots, sidewalks and parks, without the express permission of the owner or entity that controls the property.

(2) Within, directed at or directed from a vehicle or building.

(3) Directed at another person.

(4) While the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

(5) Within 150 feet of a building or vehicle, whether or not the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks.

The Burn Prevention Network hosted the press conference on Tuesday at the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum at 10 a.m.