Pennsylvania Farm Show food fans can satisfy their cravings next month at the 'Spring Food Fest'

The event will feature some of the Farm Show's favorite menu items and will be held at the Farm Show Complex from May 7-9.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from November 2020.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading on Monday announced that fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show's many culinary delights will have another chance to satisfy their cravings next month.

Following a successful Fall Food Fest last November, the Department of Agriculture will host a Spring Food Fest outside the Farm Show Complex on May 7-9.

The event will take place in the North Lot of the Farm Show Complex from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all three days.

“While our virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show in January was an absolute success, we all missed the opportunity to taste Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Redding. “We’re excited to host a second Farm Show Food Fest this spring to satisfy cravings for the Farm Show foods that give us comfort.

“We’ll once again welcome Farm Show fan favorites to the fest – including milkshakes, fried mushrooms, potato donuts, pulled pork, maple products, and more. We hope Pennsylvanians will come out for this unique opportunity to support Pennsylvania agriculture.”

While the fest will not include the full offering of the traditional Farm Show food court, many fan favorites will be available from the following vendors, according to the department:

PA Dairymen’s Association

PA Livestock Association

PA Mushroom Farmers

PA Potato Cooperative

PennAg Industries

Snyder’s Concessions

FFA Pizza

Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers

The fest will also include a small PA Preferred® marketplace which will include:

Blind Spot Nutbutters

Buffalo Valley Spice & Supply Co.

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey

CM Bars LLC

Hillbilly’s Jerky

Lancaster Trading House, Inc.

Main Line Pretzel Company

Pleasures of the Palate, Inc.

Stroopies, Inc.

Tastie Teas

Torchbearer Sauces LLC

Whispering Brook Farm

Wild LLC

Uglie Acres

Happy Valley Winery

Christina Maser Company

Chatty Monks Brewery

A full menu of product offerings is available here.

“Hosting an outdoor Food Fest is a great way to safely welcome guests to our region and to support local vendors,” said Visit Hershey & Harrisburg President & CEO Mary Smith. “The versatility of the PA Farm Show Complex is an incredible asset to our region, and we congratulate the staff for organizing an event that will benefit the state’s agriculture industry, local businesses, and the entire community. Let’s eat!”