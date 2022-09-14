Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week

Your Pennsylvania elections updates for Sept. 29.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns.

Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:

Gubernatorial race:

Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions.

Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three months, while Mastriano raised $3.1 million. The latest numbers compound Shapiro’s higher contributions in each of the four fundraising cycles; since January, he has raised $37.4 million, while Mastriano has raised $3.8 million.

Shapiro has spent $40 million so far on the election, a record for a gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. Mastriano has spent $2.3 million.

The fundraising disclosure comes as a new Fox poll found Shapiro leading Mastriano 51 percent to 40 percent.

Shapiro has been blanketing the airwaves with at least $12 million in ads since late June, while Mastriano has not bought any television ads at all through his campaign.

Mastriano remains active on social media, posting Monday on his Facebook page an invitation to 40 days of fasting and prayer. The image in the post included two hands praying below the words “interceding for our elections, our state, and our nation.”

Senate race:

The Senate race is tightening between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.

Fetterman’s 11-point lead in July has now shrunk to 4 points, at 45 percent to 41 percent, according to the Fox poll.

Oz scored a key victory on Wednesday, earning the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group in the country.

The two candidates agreed to a single debate, to be held in Harrisburg on Oct. 25.

Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district:

Five-term Representative Scott Perry (R-PA) debated Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels on WHTM’s This Week in Pennsylvania.

Perry has come under fire since the FBI seized his phone in its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

This week Perry’s campaign released its first ad of the election, which focused on lambasting the Biden administration.