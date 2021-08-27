Election 'audit' sows intra-GOP fight, attacks by Democrats

GOP officials around Pennsylvania say there's growing interest in primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who seem unwilling to take on the past election.

One Pennsylvania state senator’s campaign to carry out former President Donald Trump’s vision of a “full forensic investigation” into last year’s election has blown up into an intraparty war and a political opening for Democrats.

Republican state lawmakers had, to this point, avoided the subject by pointing to hearings they held, reports they produced and legislation they drafted to, in their view, fix the state’s election law.

It hasn’t satisfied enough Republican voters, apparently.