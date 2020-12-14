Pennsylvania Dept. of Health releases interim vaccination plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's vaccination plan will happen in three phases, according to the interim vaccination plan put out by the state Dept. of Health. There will be a prioritization on the most at-risk individuals.
In Phase 1, the state will plan to target healthcare workers, who have high contact with COVID-19 patients, first-responders, and people with select high-risk medical conditions.
- Those most essential in sustaining the ongoing COVID-19 response;
- Those at greatest risk of severe illness and death, and their caregivers;
- Those most essential to maintaining core societal functions;
- Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19.
People with high risk conditions leading to more severe disease and poor outcomes if infected with COVID-19
- Underlying Medical Conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m²or higher but less than 40)
- Severe obesity (BMI of 40 kg/m² or higher)
- Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Smoking
- Pregnancy
In phase 2. the state will expand vaccinations to more essential workers and people with moderate risk medical conditions.
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Overweight (BMI of 25 kg/m² and higher, but less than 30 kg/m²)
- Intellectual or neurological disabilities
- Thalassemia
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus age-associated higher risk
- People age 40 - 64 years
- Residents of a congregate setting
- College dormitories
- Military barracks
- Boarding schools
- Summer camps
In Phase 3, vaccinations will be available to the general public.
Right now, there is no set timeline on how long each phase will take, or when the state could reach phase 3.
The DOH is currently working with seven Pennsylvania schools of pharmacy to recruit and enroll pharmacy students in the state emergency registry of volunteers as vaccinators. Pharmacies are also expected to play a key role in the state's vaccination plans.
Anyone who gets Pfizer's vaccine will need to receive two doses atleast 21 days apart.
While the state released its interim vaccination plan, we still have yet to learn how many doses the state is set to receive or which facilities will be administering the first doses.
The DOH is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the state Monday morning at 11:30. We anticipate we could learn more about the state's vaccination plan.