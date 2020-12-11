Pennsylvania Dept. of Health continues to monitor COVID-19 cases, won't speculate on future mitigation efforts as cases surge

5,488 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. The highest single day increase since the state of the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — COVID-19 cases are surging in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. Neighboring states like, New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Maryland have recently introduced increased mitigation efforts and many wonder if Pennsylvania could be next.

"I can't predict the future," said Pa Dept. of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

She would not speculate as to what increased mitigation efforts could be put in place as COVID-19 cases rise. Thursday, the state record 5,488 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day increase since the start of the pandemic.

"We have mitigation in place and it does not without consequences," said Dr. Levine. "We are really cautious and careful and can't predict future, but right now analyzing things very carefully."

Fifty-two of the state's 67 counties are considered to be in the 'substantial' spread category with positivity rates about 5 percent. In South Central Pennsylvania those counties include:

Franklin

Juniata

Mifflin

Lebanon

Dauphin

Lancaster

Perry

Adams

York

Cumberland

Dr. Levine says, the administration is looking at trends nationally, as well as the increased restrictions put in place by neighboring states. However, she says, those increase mitigation efforts, like reduced capacity in restaurants and limitations on gatherings are already in place in the state.

"It will come down to the individual responsibility," said Dr. Rachel Levine.

She is urging Pennsylvanians to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands, and avoid getting together with people outside your household.