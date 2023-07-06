Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection teaches people about falcon banding

Experts from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection hosted an educational livestream about falcon banding.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Falcon cam lovers are in for a learning experience.

On Wednesday, biologists at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will not only show off their falcons on their livestream, they'll also be teaching viewers about falcon banding.

These experts said that falcon banding allows biologists to identify a specific falcon and provides access to vital information, including where and when the falcon was banded, and includes the falcon's length, weight and sex.

The livestream began at 9:30 a.m. You can watch here.

The falcon cam is located on the 15th floor of the Rachel Carson State Building.

