Pennsylvania DCNR seeks applicants for its new NextGen Advisory Council

The council will help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion as the agency ensures all Pennsylvanians can connect to public lands and resources, its director says.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the department is seeking applicants for its NextGen Advisory Council.

The council strives to cultivate a group of members with a broad range of cultures, experiences, and perspectives to inform the agency’s work and advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Dunn said in a press release.

Council members will aid in creating lasting change and necessary conditions to ensure all Pennsylvanians can connect to public lands, natural resources, recreation, and conservation.

“We are seeking candidates for the NextGen Advisory Council to assist in our mission of expanding access to outdoor recreation and ensuring public lands are welcoming to all,” Dunn said. “This council is a great opportunity to learn more about DCNR, while also providing fresh, new ideas to help promote our beautiful state parks, forests, and other natural resources. We welcome applicants of all ages and look forward to hearing from those with a mind for the outdoors.”

Applications will be accepted through July 31, Dunn said. Council membership is a three-year term commitment, with the option to serve additional, consecutive term.

Council members will have the opportunity to participate in optional committees, networking, and special project meetings, according to Dunn. The meetings are also held in the evenings on the third Tuesday of the month and scheduled in between quarterly meetings to further Council initiatives and encourage relationship building among DCNR staff and Council members.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about careers in conservation, gain additional knowledge and experience in outdoor activities and sports in parks, forests, and trails, Dunn said.

Council members will also meet and work with DCNR staff and leaders, obtain invaluable leadership experience, and help their communities by working with DCNR to serve all Pennsylvanians more effectively.

“We want people who are willing to share their ideas and perspectives," said Dunn. “Experience in conservation and government is not needed to apply. Our goal is to field a council of people who are willing to work together towards the goal of supporting the outdoors for all as we chart a path for future generations.”

The council meets once every three months on the third Tuesdays of January, April, July and October. Meetings are virtual to reduce travel and promote accessibility. Members are expected to participate in at least 75 percent of meetings.

DCNR launched the NextGen Advisory Council in 2022 to increase public participation and expand its diversity of perspectives to help to inform DCNR programs and operations.