Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association unveils 'Cowabunga' pints of ice cream

The ice cream is a twist on the classic PA Farm Show milkshakes
Credit: Lucy Gnazzo

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A twist on the classic Farm Show milkshake will now be available to buy at stores in South Central Pennsylvania. The PA Dairymen's Association announced a brand new ice cream called, 'Cowabunga." It's a pint of either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and is essentially a PA Farm Show milkshake by the scoop. 

Cowabunga will only be available for a limited time in South Central Pennsylvania stores. The following grocery stores are carrying the ice cream pints:

Karns Food:

  • Boiling Springs— 413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs, PA
  • Carlisle— 1706 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA
  • Hershey— 731 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA
  • Lemoyne— 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, PA
  • Mechanicsburg— 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA
  • Middletown —101 South Union Street, Middletown, PA
  • New Bloomfield— 35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield, PA
  • Paxton Square— 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, PA
  • Etters – Newberry— 10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro, PA

Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods:

  • Lancaster 301 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
  • Lititz 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz

Restaurant locations serving the ice cream on their menus:

Cornerstone Coffeehouse

  • 2133 Market Street, Camp Hill 

Lancaster Brewing Company:

  • 469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg 
  • 302 N. Plum Street, Lancaster
  • Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster 
  • Gibraltar Restaurant, 488 Royer Drive #101, Lancaster

Sales from the ice cream will support agriculture, education, farming and hunger prevention programs. 

