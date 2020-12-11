Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association unveils 'Cowabunga' pints of ice cream

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A twist on the classic Farm Show milkshake will now be available to buy at stores in South Central Pennsylvania. The PA Dairymen's Association announced a brand new ice cream called, 'Cowabunga." It's a pint of either vanilla or chocolate ice cream and is essentially a PA Farm Show milkshake by the scoop.
Cowabunga will only be available for a limited time in South Central Pennsylvania stores. The following grocery stores are carrying the ice cream pints:
Karns Food:
- Boiling Springs— 413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs, PA
- Carlisle— 1706 Spring Road, Carlisle, PA
- Hershey— 731 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA
- Lemoyne— 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, PA
- Mechanicsburg— 4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA
- Middletown —101 South Union Street, Middletown, PA
- New Bloomfield— 35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield, PA
- Paxton Square— 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, PA
- Etters – Newberry— 10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro, PA
Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods:
- Lancaster —301 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster
- Lititz —1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz
Restaurant locations serving the ice cream on their menus:
Cornerstone Coffeehouse:
- 2133 Market Street, Camp Hill
Lancaster Brewing Company:
- 469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg
- 302 N. Plum Street, Lancaster
- Tap Room, 2323 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster
- Gibraltar Restaurant, 488 Royer Drive #101, Lancaster
Sales from the ice cream will support agriculture, education, farming and hunger prevention programs.