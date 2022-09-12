Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous milkshake turns 70 years old

Pa. Dairymen's Association's "Milkshakes on the MOO-ve" birthday pop-ups will give free milkshakes to the first 50 customers in line.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Milkshakes are on the moo-ve.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous Pa. Farm Show milkshake celebrated its 70th birthday on Friday.

In festive tradition, the oldest dairy organization in Pennsylvania opened a birthday pop-up truck to sell milkshakes in five locations.

The first 50 people in line received a free milkshake when the pop-up opened at 11 a.m. The Pa. Dairymen's Association will also feature the their brand new orange cream flavor—alongside the traditional vanilla, chocolate and a mix.

The first pop-up took place in the West Shore Plaza parking lot in Lemoyne, across the street from Karns Foods, on Friday morning.

The next scheduled pop-ups include:

Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz

Friday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Cross Roads Sale & Market, 5415 PA-25, Gratz

Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg

Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Kennie's Markets, 217 West Middle Street, Gettysburg

For more information about the pop-ups, click here.