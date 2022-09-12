Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous milkshake turns 70 years old

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Milkshakes are on the moo-ve.
The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association's famous Pa. Farm Show milkshake celebrated its 70th birthday on Friday.
In festive tradition, the oldest dairy organization in Pennsylvania opened a birthday pop-up truck to sell milkshakes in five locations.
The first 50 people in line received a free milkshake when the pop-up opened at 11 a.m. The Pa. Dairymen's Association will also feature the their brand new orange cream flavor—alongside the traditional vanilla, chocolate and a mix.
The first pop-up took place in the West Shore Plaza parking lot in Lemoyne, across the street from Karns Foods, on Friday morning.
The next scheduled pop-ups include:
- Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods, 1050 Lititz Pike, Lititz
- Friday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Cross Roads Sale & Market, 5415 PA-25, Gratz
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg
- Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Kennie's Markets, 217 West Middle Street, Gettysburg
