Pennsylvania Ballet Academy presents 'Peter and the Wolf'

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is presenting its adaptation of Peter and the Wolf this coming weekend, on June 4, at York's Pullo Family Performing Arts Center.

The show was first staged in 1936 by the Moscow Philharmonic as a symphony in order to introduce children to the instruments of the orchestra, according to the ballet's website.

Davit Karapetyan, one of the artistic directors of the Pennsylvania Ballet Academy, joined FOX43 on June 1 to discuss the show.

For the first time, the ballet is partnering with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, according to Karapetyan.

The orchestra is "celebrating 75 years of music-making in its 2021-22 season. Audiences of all ages are sure to relish this timeless folk tale brought to life in a unique performance featuring some of the area’s finest ballet students and professional musicians," also according to the ballet's website.

The show will also feature a divertissement, or, a sampling of short dances from some of ballet’s most enduring works, all performed by Academy students and the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $37. Click here to purchase.