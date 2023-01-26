Drive over to the Pennsylvania Auto Show this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the Auto Show is back, featuring more than 30 manufactures showcasing the latest cars, trucks and SUVs.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Auto Show is back at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg after a two-year hiatus.

Whether you are in the market for a new vehicle, want to check out the latest in automotive technology, be in shock over sticker prices or just love cars, this automobile show is the place to be.

Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have a lot more electric vehicles on display. This year's show will include an area with charging information and interactive displays for guests to learn about new technology in the electric vehicle space.

They will also feature more than 30 manufactures showcasing the latest cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers. The show will include a supercar display, with high-performance vehicles like McLarens, Corvettes, Lamborghinis and Porsches.

Organizers also said they will have a pre-owned showcase with hundreds of the best used vehicles from central Pennsylvanian dealerships for sale.

But it's not just cars.

The Pennsylvania Auto Show will also have RVs, motorcycles, ATVs, jet skis and more for anyone looking for some extra fun on wheels.

Participants started moving cars into the Farm Show Complex on Tuesday due to Wednesday's winter weather.

The auto show begins at 1 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m. on Jan. 26. The show will be held through Sunday, Jan. 29 until 5 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit here.