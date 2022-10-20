Pennsylvania army veteran using ring business in Lancaster County to help soldiers

A veteran from Pennsylvania is doing everything he can to ease soldiers' stress of tying the knot. He's using his business to help create that special moment.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania army veteran is using his ring business in Lancaster County to help soldiers.

While deployed, Andrew Wolgemuth saw soldiers struggling to plan their proposals when they return home.

His business, WOVE, offers virtual engagement ring consultations and sends prototype rings to soldiers all over the world.

"We love serving veterans, a lot of our clients are veterans. It's always such a special experience for us. We enjoy getting to help a couple during an exciting, unique, moment of their lives. But there is a special place in our hearts for serving veterans, so that's very special to us," said WOVE co-founder Andrew Wolgemuth.

Once the ring is approved, the real ring will be created, allowing soldiers to have that special moment when they come home.