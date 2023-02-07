Pa. Tourism Office announces release of 2023 Happy Traveler guide

The annual guide is a must for travelers looking to visit iconic locations, discover hidden gems, or take part in one-of-a-kind events and cultural experiences.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Tourism Office on Tuesday announced the release of the 2023 Happy Traveler, Pennsylvania’s state travel guide.

The Happy Traveler, dedicated to the must-see attractions and exciting events across the state, is a resource for planning future getaways, the office said.

For travelers looking to visit iconic locations, discover hidden gems, or take part in one-of-a-kind events and cultural experiences, the annual guide provides ideas for how to plan a #PABucketList vacation.

“A new year calls for new adventures in Pennsylvania that allow us to see the world from a new perspective and better connect with ourselves, nature, and community,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, with the Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film.

According to the Tourism Office, a recent survey shared that more than half of consumers tend to travel two to three times per year, while 24% tend to take four or more annual trips.

"Whether planning a getaway to relax and practice a little self-care or checking off a bucket list item, this year’s guide is overflowing with inspiration to explore the unique cities, history, outdoor experiences, food, and culture across the Commonwealth," said Lepore

When asked where they turn for inspiration for their trips and vacations, popular sources included word-of-mouth, tourism websites, and social media platforms.

Free copies of the Happy Traveler are available at visitPA.com, which also serves as a hub for trip recommendations and ideas to explore the state with articles like 20+ Must-Visit Places in Pennsylvania. Happy Travelers also can sign up to receive Happy Thoughts, a digital newsletter, in their inbox each month.

Additionally, Happy Travelers can always refer to visitPA’s social media channels to discover the latest hot spots and get inspired for their next getaway.