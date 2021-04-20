COVID-19 relief bill offers Pennsylvanians health insurance savings

The bill increases the amount of premium tax credits through Pennie for eligible Pennsylvanians, regardless of income, for the 2021 and 2022 plan years.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Affordable healthcare in Pennsylvania is in reach for all residents, thanks to the American Rescue Plan (COVID-19 Relief Bill).

On Tuesday afternoon, Acting Secretary of Health Allison Beam, Pennsylvania Insurance Department Commissioner Jessica Altman and PENNIE Executive Director Zachary Sherman, announced a new premium savings program that is open to all Pennsylvania resident, regardless of income.

The program increases the amount of tax credits through Pennie, for Pennsylvanians during the 2021-2022 plan years, and will save more on premiums , and some could even have premiums eliminated.

"We are extremely excited that the premiums savings created by the American Rescue Plan are now available through Pennie and believe they will bring coverage to those who are uninsured but could not previously afford it," said Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman

To get coverage, you just need to apply for coverage and enroll in the “COVID-19 Enrollment Period” that runs until August 15.