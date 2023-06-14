PennDOT weighs whether to install roundabout in New Salem, York County

A study is being done at the intersection of Route 616 and George Street in order to ease traffic going through downtown New Salem.

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A roundabout could soon come to New Salem, York County in order to ease traffic along the intersection of Route 616 and George Street. According to PennDOT, around 8,000 cars pass through the intersection every day.

However, some people believe the roundabout would be an unwelcome change.

“To destroy an entire town, I don’t see how it’s worth it," said James Ness.

Ness is the owner of Zaza’s Antique Emporium, which sits on the corner of Route 616 and George Street. He says he spent years renovating the Prohibition-era building to showcase the history of New Salem, with his one-of-a-kind antiques and ice cream parlor.

Ness is concerned his building would be in jeopardy and his hard work would be erased if a roundabout were installed.

“It’s not just a building, it’s not just a business, it’s a hub for old souls," said Ness. "It sucks to see it possibly get mowed down.”

Ness is worried that Jim and Nena’s Pizzeria across the street could also be a potential target for demolition. He said the business was owned by his grandfather and parents.

“I grew up there and I worked there as a kid," said Ness. "All the skills I acquired as an adult came from working at that pizza shop.”

A spokesman with PennDOT said a study is being conducted to examine the best solutions to ease traffic at the busy intersection. Officials are looking at either a roundabout or a signalized intersection upgrade.

Ness believes PennDOT should find alternative ways to deal with the traffic concerns, in order to keep New Salem businesses open.

“We have a community here and it would be a shame to see it all gone," said Ness.