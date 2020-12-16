PennDOT warns drivers to be alert for blowing or drifting snow

The agency says residents should stay home during the storm, but if you must go out, here are some tips for staying safe on the roads.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With wintry winds and snow in the forecast through Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding motorists in south central Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls that may occur.

Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered, PennDOT said. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

If motorists do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Motorists are reminded that roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.