PennDOT, troopers continue Operation Yellow Jacket crackdown

The Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT have teamed up to crack down on speeders in work zones.

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT officials have teamed up with members of the state police for Operation Yellow Jacket to maintain safety for PennDOT crews working on highways and roads.

"Distracted and aggressive driving are the leading causes in crashes in work zones, and we can all do our part by paying attention and slowing down," said PennDOT official Jonathan Eboli.

Operation Yellow Jacket puts troopers in PennDOT vehicles to catch drivers breaking the law in work zones.

Newswatch 16 tagged along with troopers running speed checks on the Casey Highway (Route 6) near Archbald. State police say they have made an impact so far.

"Over the last five weeks, Operation Yellow Jacket has initiated 136 traffic stops, resulting in 133 citations and 46 warnings," said Trooper Robert Urban.

Two PennDOT workers were hurt Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 in Luzerne County while setting up a work zone. A tractor-trailer hit a car, and that car hit the workers. The two were taken to a hospital, and the driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.

PennDOT officials say they work with state police on Operation Yellow Jacket because it can save lives.

"Drive through every work zone as if your family member is working there because they are mom, dad, grandpa, or aunt to someone at home, and we want them all to go home safely," Eboli said.

As the busy construction season continues, troopers say this isn't the end for cracking down on speeding in work zones.

"Anywhere you see construction crews or construction projects going on on a state highway, there's a good chance that we will be there conducting operation yellow jacket along with PennDOT," Trooper Urban added.

Lackawanna County - PSP Dunmore personnel participated in Operation Yellow Jacket over the last few weeks, including... Posted by PA State Police on Monday, April 24, 2023