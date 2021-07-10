Looking for a job? PennDOT is hiring permanent and temporary positions

A hiring event is happening today from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is looking for people to fill temporary and permanent CDL operator positions, diesel and constructions equipment mechanic positions starting at $19.74/hr.

A job fair will be held until 3 p.m. at the Lebanon County Maintenance Office at 1445 Cumberland Street in Lebanon.

Job seekers much have a valid PA CDL Class A or B with no restrictions for CDL positions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics must have a valid CDL and PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

At the hiring event, there will be on-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills tests.