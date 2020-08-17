PennDOT says traffic switch at Route 462 in Hallam borough in York County

On Tuesday, traffic will be switched to the north side of the bridge onto the newly constructed box culvert, so crews can work on the south side of the bridge.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced Monday that a traffic switch is scheduled at a bridge replacement project on Route 462 just east of Hallam borough in York County.

This project calls for the contractor to remove the old single-span concrete slab structure, which spans a tributary to Kreutz Creek in Hellam Township, and replace it with a concrete box culvert, according to a release.

On Tuesday, traffic will be switched to the north side of the bridge onto the newly constructed box culvert, so crews can work on the south side of the bridge.

Motorists on Route 462 may encounter short-term lane closures and long-term traffic shifts so two-way traffic can be maintained between Wilson Lane and Accomac Road through mid-December.

This section of Route 462, locally known as Lincoln Highway, averages more than 7,200 vehicles traveled daily.

Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.