PennDOT office in Harrisburg will be closed for the remainder of July 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that its Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will be closed for the rest of the day.

Due to facilities issues and for the safety of employees, the office located at 1101 South Front Street will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Customers in need of immediate driver licensing products or photo services should visit PennDOT’s Summerdale Driver License Center at 429 North Enola Road in Enola. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.