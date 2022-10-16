PennDOT reminds drivers to watch out for deer during fall

Officials say, over 5,700 PA drivers had deer-related crashes throughout 2021—resulting in over 1,200 injuries.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s mating season for the deer population and PennDOT is reminding Pennsylvania drivers they’re more likely to come in contact with the four-legged creatures as they roam around our roads.

“The deer are obviously very busy, not paying attention to our roads and what’s going on there," said Fritzi Schreffler, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

According to PennDOT, 5,728 drivers had deer-related crashes throughout 2021, resulting in 1,255 injuries and 13 deaths. Fritzi Schreffler says many of the injuries happen when drivers swerve to avoid the deer.

“A large number of the crash incidents are actually because people end up hitting another vehicle or go off the road and hit another object," said Schreffler.

Schreffler says drivers are more likely to see or hit a deer between dusk and dawn when they’re most active. She says drivers who spot a deer should always assume there are more nearby. If you’re about to hit a deer don’t slam on the breaks she says.

“The front of your car will nosedive down when you brake, and that can scoop the deer up and into your windshield," said Schreffler. "So, it’s better to take your foot off the brake if you have nowhere to go.”

She adds that accidents with deer can happen on any road across the Commonwealth.

“You’re going to assume that it’s all in rural areas, but I was on I-81 north approaching the river and I saw a dead deer on the bridge," said Schreffler.