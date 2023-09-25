Parking restrictions planned along 1.76-mile resurfacing project in Hanover, PennDOT announces

The work zone extends from the intersection of Broadway and York Street (Route 116) and North Railroad Street to the intersection with Eisenhower Drive.

HANOVER, Pa. — Parking restrictions are scheduled to be implemented this week in the borough of Hanover as part of a planned resurfacing project on Broadway (Route 194), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The work zone extends 1.76 miles from the intersection with York Street (Route 116) and North Railroad Street to the intersection with Eisenhower Drive and Moulstown Road, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, parking restrictions will be in effect during daylight hours throughout the project limits so the contractor can perform base replacement and milling. The restrictions will be in place wherever the contractor is working on any given day from Wednesday through the month of October, according to PennDOT.

There will be single lane restrictions during daylight hours, with flaggers providing traffic control. There will be no lane restrictions from 6-8:30 a.m. daily, and from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays.

There also may be short-term closures of side streets and alleys intersecting Broadway Street while the contractor works through those intersections, PennDOT said. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The $1.5 million project consists of paving, base repair, guide rail and drainage replacement, and other miscellaneous construction, PennDOT said. Work will primarily be performed during daylight hours, though milling and paving is expected to be performed next spring during the night.