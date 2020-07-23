PennDOT offers Non-Binary Gender Designation Option on Driver Licenses, ID Cards

PennDOT announced today that it will now offer a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In keeping with its dedicated efforts to provide commonwealth citizens with fair and equitable services, PennDOT announced today that it now offers a non-binary gender designation option for its driver licenses and photo identification cards.

“Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT’s mission, and I'm proud that we’re taking this step.”

For decades, Pennsylvanians could change their gender designation at any one of PennDOT’s driver license centers as long as a medical professional signed off on Form DL-32. PennDOT has since removed that requirement, in addition to adding the non-binary option.

Pennsylvania will now allow non-binary gender designation on licenses and IDs, joining 16 other states that have taken this step. What do you think about this option? pic.twitter.com/h49UDn2uHf — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) July 23, 2020

“We’ve streamlined the process now to the self-certification for any gender change,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services.

Some critics argued that driver licenses are meant to be objective and claim they do not agree with the concept that gender is a spectrum.

Tyler Titus, Vice Chair for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said the choice is more than a gender marker—it’s about opening the doors to acceptance and eliminating unnecessary hurdles for non-binary people.

“It breaks down many barriers for those of us who have to navigate systems day in and day out that unaffirmed us, that don’t acknowledge us and it gives us space to take a step in becoming our full authentic selves in all spaces,” said Titus. "So as a non-binary person, having the ability to mark on my ID that my gender identity is real and valid is life-changing."

Gender designation options on Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are “M” (male), “F” (female) or “X” (non-binary). Customers who wish to change their gender designation should fill out Form DL-32, “Request for Gender Change on Driver’s License/Identification Card,” and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process. This process does not require the signoff of a medical or social service provider.

“PennDOT is taking a very important step towards better serving Pennsylvanians of all gender identities. By removing barriers to make these changes, we are providing Pennsylvanians the agency to live their lives as their true selves,” said Rafael Álvarez Febo, Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. “Your state issued ID is quite possibly the most important identity document you use on a daily basis, it should reflect your truth.”

A gender designation change must be completed in person at a PennDOT Driver License Center. Driver license center locations can be found by clicking on “Find a Location” at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Pennsylvania joins 16 other states in offering a non-binary option for its customers.

The designation is offered free-of-charge for identification products. Applicable duplicate fees will apply to customers to obtain a duplicate license or photo ID card reflecting the change in designation.