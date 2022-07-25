PennDOT announces new measures to help those with disabilities

Officials from PennDOT said that this update is meant to treat people with disabilities with the highest ethical standards.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced new accommodations on Monday, benefitting those with disabilities.

PennDOT announced that it will be rolling out a new online service to allow people who have parking placards to perform renewals and other updates online.

"This is not required by the Americans With Disability Act, but it is taking further ethical best practices to make accessibility options, such as parking placards, more accessible to those who need it," said Scott Caulfield, a UniqueSource Board Member.

Officials say that the new system will also cut down on customer wait times by eliminating the need to get placards in the mail.

Placard holders can continue to receive a renewal form by mail 60 days prior to its expiration.