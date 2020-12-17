PennDOT lifts temporary vehicle restrictions, speed limit reductions on Central PA roadways

The restrictions were put in place Wednesday during the most intense hours of the winter storm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted the temporary restriction on trucks and other vehicles traveling on interstates in south Central Pennsylvania, the agency said Thursday.

The restriction was put in place because of Wednesday's winter storm, PennDOT said. Certain vehicles were prohibited from using the interstates to help ensure that the roads remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Restrictions were placed on trucks and other vehicles in the region on:

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83; and

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283.

With the restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles were permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices, PennDOT said.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers were not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions were in place.