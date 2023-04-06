PennDOT announces new license plate to help grow, sustain plants and pollinators

Sixty-five percent of the proceeds from the license plate will be deposited into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that, thanks to recently passed legislation, Pa. drivers can now purchase a pollinator license plate.

Sixty-five percent of the proceeds from the license plate will be deposited into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund, which is dedicated to supporting ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the populations of insects that pollinate plant life.

The fund will create naturalized gardens and meadows planted with pollinator-friendly species of flowering plants specifically for bees, butterflies, beetles and other insects which may have been adversely affected by the loss of their native habitat.

With the flowering plants to provide sustenance, these insects will be given a chance to thrive in these reclaimed areas. A further aim of the program is to help reverse the decline of federally listed threatened or endangered species, such as the monarch butterfly.

"The importance of supporting a healthy pollinator population in Pennsylvania – a state that depends on agriculture as part of its economy – cannot be overstated,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll.

“Developing habitats for this important group of insects contributes to both the environmental and economic health of our Commonwealth, and PennDOT is proud to offer a license plate to help support these important efforts," Carroll continued.

The Pollinator license plate is now available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

The license plate contains the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depicts an image of a monarch butterfly, honeybee, and green sweat bee visiting a flower.

Applicants for the Pollinator license plate must submit a completed Form MV-911, “Application for Special Fund Registration Plate.”

“Pollinators are critical to the environment and to feeding Pennsylvanians,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “One out of every three bites we eat is made possible because of pollinators and their role in promoting biodiversity and plant health in our food system, and this pollinator license plate is a way for us to help grow and sustain plant and pollinator life.”