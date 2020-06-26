PennDOT license and photo centers will close July 3 to observe Independence Day

Drivers can can still access multiple resources online, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Motor vehicle counter services at the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center will also be closed Friday, July 3.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.