PennDOT offers new, military-themed license plates to service members, veterans and families

Two of the new plates -- the Air Medal and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans -- recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service, PennDOT said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2020.

The Shapiro Administration announced Tuesday that new military themed license plates will be available throughout the Commonwealth.

Recently passed legislation allows the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to now offer Pennsylvanians’ license plates honoring military members and their families.

Two of these new plates -- the Air Medal license plate and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate -- recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service, PennDOT said.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments.”

Both are available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds for a fee of $23.

Applicants for the Air Medal license plate must submit a completed Form MV-150, “Application for U.S. Military Service License plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD214, “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers,” to show that they are recipients of the medal, PennDOT said.

The license plate contains the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depicts an image of the Air Medal.

Applicants for the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate must submit a completed Form MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Veteran License plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD214, “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers.” Only veterans who served in both theaters of operation are eligible for these license plates, according to PennDOT.

The license plate contains the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depicts images of both the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Operation Iraqi Freedom Medal.

“When our service members deploy they sacrifice greatly, and so too do their families,” said Brig. Gen. (PA-Ret) Maureen Weigl, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs. “These special plates will be seen throughout the Commonwealth, reminding citizens that we owe a debt of gratitude to all who served to defend our freedom.”

A third license plate design authorized by the legislation is the Blue Star Family license plate. Applications for this license plate must be submitted on Form MV-920, “Application for Blue Star Family Plate,” and certify that the applicant is a family member of an active-duty, Reserve or National Guard service member.

The term “family member” includes: spouses, parents, step-parents, adoptive parents, foster parents in loco parentis, children, step-children, adopted children, brothers, sisters, half-brothers or half-sisters and grandparents, according to PennDOT.

The license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds for a fee of $23.