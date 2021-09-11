PennDOT seeking public input on plan to reconstruct, toll I-83 South Bridge

PennDOT is asking for public input on its proposal to reconstruct the popular I-83 South Bridge that connects west Cumberland County to Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is asking for public input on its proposal to reconstruct the popular I-83 South Bridge that connects west Cumberland County to Harrisburg, and it's planning to pay for it by tolling drivers.

The bridge was built in 1960 and widened in 1982. It carries more than 125,000 vehicles over the Susquehanna River every day, according to PennDOT.

“As the bridge continues to age the repairs might need to be more extensive," Chris Drda, acting district executive for PennDOT District 8, said. "Our concern is it’s going to be more construction during the workday."

The project would completely replace the seven-lane bridge with a 10-lane bridge over the course of seven years, at a cost of $500 to 650 million. The project would be completed by 2032.

PennDOT officials are searching for new strategies for funding, as 74% of their current revenue comes from federal and state gas taxes. As cars have become more fuel-efficient, gas sales have fallen.

The agency is proposing paying for the bridge by tolling vehicles $1 to $2 to drive across through EZPass or Toll By Plate, starting in 2024. The cost for commercial vehicles would be higher.

The agency held an open house Nov. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Harrisburg Mall.

Some locals at the open house expressed concern about the tolls.

“I travel many times during the day so even if they charge like a dollar or two per visit, per trip, that could get pretty onerous after a while,” Keith Dittenhafer, who lives half a mile from the bridge on the Harrisburg side, said.

Dittenhafer had an idea to help commuters like him: “I wish they would just put a maximum cap of the number of what they’re going to charge for the monthly fee.”

PennDOT officials are hoping to hear other ideas from the public. A second open house will take place Nov. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Penn Harris Hotel on 1150 Camp Hill Bypass in Camp Hill.

PennDOT is also accepting public comments on the project online through Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

• Email: i83SouthBridge@pa.gov

• Hotline: (717) 743-1005

• Mail: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17103

PennDOT has offered an on-demand virtual public meeting on the I-83 South Bridge project that can be accessed here.