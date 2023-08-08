PennDOT to host hiring event across south-central Pennsylvania throughout August

The agency is hoping to fill some positions for CDL operators and diesel mechanics; on-the-spot applications, interviews and driving tests will take place.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a series of hiring events in the coming weeks to highlight job opportunities around south-central Pennsylvania.

The agency is hoping to fill some positions for CDL operators and diesel mechanics; on-the-spot applications, interviews and driving tests will take place at the event.

PennDOT will hold a hiring fair in Perry County next Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Perry County Maintenance Office in New Bloomfield.

There will be more hiring events held this month, including stops in Lancaster, York and Adams Counties. Below is a full list of upcoming PennDOT job fairs across south-central Pa.: