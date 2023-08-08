PennDOT to host hiring event across south-central Pennsylvania throughout August

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a series of hiring events in the coming weeks to highlight job opportunities around south-central Pennsylvania.
The agency is hoping to fill some positions for CDL operators and diesel mechanics; on-the-spot applications, interviews and driving tests will take place at the event.
PennDOT will hold a hiring fair in Perry County next Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Perry County Maintenance Office in New Bloomfield.
There will be more hiring events held this month, including stops in Lancaster, York and Adams Counties. Below is a full list of upcoming PennDOT job fairs across south-central Pa.:
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22: Franklin County Maintenance Office, 619 N. Franklin Street, Chambersburg, Pa. 17201. For more information, please call 717-264-4171.
- 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22: Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. For more information, please call 717-299-7621.
- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23: Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 40 Army Heritage Drive, Carlisle PA 17013. For more information, please call 717-243-5414.
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24: York County Maintenance Office, 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. For more information, please call 717-848-6230.
- 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25: Adams County Maintenance Office, 1185 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg PA 17325. For more information, please call 717-334-3155.