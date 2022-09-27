PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York

The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department.

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa.

The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics.

Some of the positions can pay as much as $25.91 an hour.

Officials at the event accepted applications, conducted on-the-spot interviews and conducted driver skills testing.

The event is important not only to fill open positions but also to prepare for a busy winter season.

"Across our eight counties we have not only permanent positions but also winter positions to fill," said Fritzi Schreffler with PennDOT. "If you want a job with PennDOT—it used to be you have to wait two winters, then you could get hired. What's happening [now] is if you want a job, you're pretty much getting hired on the spot for a permanent job."

For those interested, there will be another open house held Tuesday, Oct. 4.