Amid summer heat, PennDOT hiring in preparation for winter snow

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT is hosting a recruitment fair Monday to hire winter seasonal drivers and engineers, as well as permanent positions.

The fair runs from 12 to 6 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office on 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404.

This will be the second of eight recruiting events to be held this summer in the PennDOT District 8 south central region.

Hourly wages start at $20.49 for CDL operators and $25.28 for diesel and construction equipment mechanics.

Staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B with no restrictions, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.

Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.