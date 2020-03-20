PennDOT extends expiration dates on license, registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — FOX43 talked to officials at PennDOT to answer question many viewers have been asking about expiring driver's licenses and car inspection stickers.
PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell said do not worry.
Under Governor Tom Wolf's order, all expiration dates for licenses, I.D. cards, vehicle registrations, and inspections and emissions stickers, and persons with disabilities parking placards will be extended.
Any of those items that expire between March 17 and March 31 will now expire on April 30.
Campbell said PennDOT will reevaluate the situation if closures of drivers license centers and photo license centers lasts longer than April 30.
Some renewals and transactions can be completed online via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov..
There's no additional fee.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.