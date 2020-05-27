PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits to June 30

The extension covers documents scheduled to expire between March 16, 2020, and June 30, 2020, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it is extending expiration dates on drivers licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective Wednesday, expiration dates for those documents scheduled to expire between March 16 through June 30 have been extended to June 30, PennDOT said.

The latest extensions are in addition to those announced on April 30, which extended products with expiration dates up to May 31 to June 30.

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products, PennDOT said. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through June 30, according to PennDOT.

Additionally, PennDOT announced, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.