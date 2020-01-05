PennDOT extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits

If your license, ID card or learner's permit was set to expire between March 16 and May 31, you now have until June 30 to renew, PennDOT said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday that it is extending expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards, and learners permits in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31 are now extended through June 30, PennDOT said.

These extensions are in addition to those announced on March 27, PennDOT said.

All PennDOT Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center have been closed since March 16.

PennDOT reminds customers they may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.