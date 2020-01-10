PennDOT extends expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and learner's permits

The expiration extension given to non-commercial driver licenses and learner's permits ended on Aug. 31.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from August 13.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it's extending the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner's permits due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective September 30, the following products’ expiration dates will be extended:

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through November 29, 2020, is extended through November 29, 2020.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through November 29, 2020, is extended through November 29, 2020.

The expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME) for an individual who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020, is extended until October 29, 2020.

The expiration extension deadline for non-commercial driver licenses, photo identification cards, learner's permits and camera cards expired on Aug. 31.

For a list of open driver licenses and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver’s exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.

Additional COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.