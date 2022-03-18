PennDOT officially ends weight class sticker requirement on trucks

The move is part of "a continuing focus on modernization and streamlining processes as well as an added convenience to customers," PennDOT said in a press release.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that it is eliminating the use of weight class stickers on trucks as part of "a continuing focus on modernization and streamlining processes as well as an added convenience to customers," according to a press release.

The move is retroactively effective January 29.

“Historically, trucks with a registered weight of 5,001 pounds or greater were required to display a truck weight class sticker on the inside of their vehicles windshield,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This was an antiquated and unreliable indicator for law enforcement and inconvenient for the industry/vehicle owners.

"The reliable way to determine the vehicle’s registered weight is for the law enforcement officer to review the current registration card.”

A vehicle's weight classification is printed on the vehicle's registration card carried within a vehicle and produced during a vehicle stop, PennDOT said. Eliminating weight class stickers will have no bearing on revenue as application fees are collected in accordance with established fee schedules.

PennDOT published its intent to eliminate weight class stickers in the Pennsylvania Bulletin in May 2020.

“Elimination of weight class stickers is a win-win for PennDOT and the trucking industry, saving costs and cutting needless red tape,” Rebecca Oyler, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) President and CEO said. “PMTA has long supported this change and is pleased with this final rulemaking, which will benefit the owners of an estimated 1.6 million commercial and non-commercial vehicles.”

All motor vehicle forms and publications related to weight class stickers are being updated to remove the reference of a “weight class sticker," PennDOT said.

The updated forms will be available on our website at www.dmv.pa.gov.