PennDOT driver’s skills test appointment scheduling now open

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds customers beginning today any customer in need of an appointment for a skills test, including motorcycle skills tests, may now schedule online by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov or by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.
The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.
The following enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills tests will continue and the following safety protocols will be in place:
- PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.
- In yellow phase counties, the examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.
- All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.
- Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.
- Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.
PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third-Party Vendors, please visit our website.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.
More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.
